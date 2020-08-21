Revolve Sale: Take Up to 65% Off and an Extra 20% Off Select Styles
If you are looking for fashion deals, the Revolve sale is offering up to 65% off selected styles and an extra 20% off select styles for a limited time. Shoppers will get discounts on clothing including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, jumpsuits, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.
You'll find Revolve clothing deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.
For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).
Shop the 65% off sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale items.
These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This Free People Giselle Mini Dress has all-over sequins and an adjustable ruched skirt. This rockin' dress is also 72% off. Get it while you can!
A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap.
These Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings are the perfect item (at 50% off) to snag for the fall/winter season.
A chic belted one piece swimsuit.
This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too!
Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now.
We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.)
Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt.
Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve.
See all the sale items on the Revolve website.
