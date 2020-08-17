If you are looking for fashion deals, the Revolve sale is currently offering up to 65% off selected styles. You'll also find wardrobe essentials at up to 65% off in the sale section of the Revolve website. Shoppers will get discounts on clothing including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.

You'll find deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Shop the 65% off sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale items.

Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE Revolve Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $80 $38 at Revolve

Giselle Mini Dress Free People Revolve Giselle Mini Dress Free People This Free People Giselle Mini Dress has all-over sequins and an adjustable ruched skirt. This rockin' dress is also 72% off. Get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $167 $48 at Revolve

Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends Revolve Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap. REGULARLY $158 $95 at Revolve

Fleece Lined Liquid Legging Plush Revolve Fleece Lined Liquid Legging Plush These Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings are the perfect item (at 50% off) to snag for the fall/winter season. ORIGINALLY $83.40 $46.08 at Revolve

Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat Revolve Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat A chic belted one piece swimsuit. REGULARLY $195 $137 at Revolve

Swift Top Majorelle Revolve Swift Top Majorelle This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too! REGULARLY $128 $68 at Revolve

Buffy Coat Song of Style Revolve Buffy Coat Song of Style Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now. REGULARLY $298 $144 at Revolve

Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie Revolve Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.) REGULARLY $160 $64 at Revolve

Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Revolve Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt. REGULARLY $178 $109 at Revolve

Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Revolve Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve. REGULARLY $220 $58 at Revolve

See all the sale items on the Revolve website.

