She might have two names, but she’s just one woman.

"Yeah, I don't think that [some viewers] quite understand that they are one," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne says of her two personas, the other being Erika Girardi. The majority of season nine, so far, has focused on Erika preparing for and then embarking on a nationwide tour, performing her dance hits from coast to coast.

"That’s what's happening in my life," she says. "My performance life, it is my life. That is my home life … That is my job."

The big difference between the lives of Jayne and Girardi would be how involved Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, is involved in them. Tom has the least screen time of any RHOBH husband.

“Tom is a lawyer,” Erika offers. “He has his own firm, he has his own clients and so, that is his first responsibility.”

Tom’s name has been thrown around quite a bit off camera as season nine airs, because a finance group sued the attorney over a dispute involving a $15 million loan. The case is currently in arbitration. Week after week, RHOBH viewers take to social media to ask why this legal battle -- along with co-stars Dorit and PK Kemsley’s alleged financial issues -- isn’t playing out on TV instead of "puppygate."

“You can't show those things on television, simple as that,” Erika explains. “You can't show legal issues on TV. You can show trials. We're not in trial!”

“That would be like, you know, the O.J. [Simpson] trial or something,” she adds.

Real Housewives is also not Law & Order, though, for now, it remains a mystery if Erika will return for season 10.

“I don't know,” she teases, playing coy. “I mean I think that, you know, you have to see what's going on in your life and whether it's right for you at the right time.”

“I got some other projects that are coming out that are gonna be really cool,” she adds, which could mean a number of things. In the last year, she’s written a book, launched a makeup capsule collection and a shoe line with ShoeDazzle. She’s even open to a spinoff show about her “Pretty Mess Krewe,” aka the team that turns Erika Girardi into Erika Jayne day in and day out, including her creative director, Mikey Minden.

“You know I'd say yes!” she exclaims. “I say yes to everything, ‘cause so many great things are happening in my life.”

“[This team] is an untapped gem,” she adds. “It really is. Note, whoever’s watching … I would put that out in the universe, ‘cause it's a life that I think a viewer would really find interesting and all the working dynamics into it.”

For now, check out Erika on season nine of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

