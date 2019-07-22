Is Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards’ friendship "creepy?"

That’s the question at the heart of ET’s exclusive sneak peek at part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion. Host Andy Cohen turns the group’s conversation to Teddi and Kyle’s bond, which strengthened between seasons eight and nine. When Andy brings up a viewer’s comment that the ladies are co-dependent, the ladies are quick to defend themselves, noting that the fans are seeing them when they’re together, on trips and doing joint activities. Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna compare Teddi and Kyle’s relationship to that of sisters, but Camille Grammer doesn’t feel the same.

Andy brings up a tweet Camille sent, in which she dubbed Teddi and Kyle’s connection as “creepy,” but with no explanation.

"I just felt that Teddi was up Kyle’s ass, I’m gonna be honest," she tells the group. "I mean, I just felt that it was…"

That’s when Teddi cuts her off to fire back, "And asking her to be your bridesmaid when you don’t hang out outside of the show isn’t?"

Watch the fiery exchange here:

Camille gets defensive, saying she’s known Kyle for a decade, then seemingly blames Teddi as the reason why she hasn’t seen Kyle as much over the last two years. The women get into a bit of a back-and-forth, with Camille even throwing out Lisa Vanderpump’s name at one point, as if Lisa’s exit from the group was somehow brought on by Kyle and Teddi’s bond growing stronger.

"Any time you want to have a conversation with Kyle, Teddi’s there to cut you off," Camille goes on to say. "And that’s annoying, because I’ve known her for 10 years. I’d like to just speak to Kyle, one on one."

"I have a question -- I’m cutting you off, but…" Teddi interjects, much to Camille’s dismay.

"There you go!" she exclaims. "That’s my point."

Prior to taping the reunion, Camille told ET she was dreading the idea of showing up to face the women, most of whom she battled with during the season. Still, she wanted to say her piece.

"Yeah, I’ve said some things this year, but I think I’ve been very honest in what I’ve said and I’ve said it to people’s faces," she said. "So, I know Teddi’s on me for that but I’ll tell it right to your face. I’m from the east coast. I do not hold back, and that’s who I am. Love it or hate it."

To see what happens next, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

