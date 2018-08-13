There’s a cougar on the loose in the O.C., and she’s not happy with Vicki Gunvalson.

In ET’s exclusive first look at Monday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies are gathered at season 13 newbie Emily Simpson’s house for a poker party, but they’re having trouble keeping their poker faces when it comes to the ongoing drama between Vicki and Kelly Dodd. Tamra Judge attempts to play peacemaker, pulling Vicki and Shannon Beador outside to come up with a game plan for Vicki to apologize to Kelly.

“I think that you’re coming from defensive mode, where you’re saying the wrong thing to her,” Tamra tells Vicki, referring to the sort-of apology Vicki previously delivered, in which she told Kelly she was sorry if her action upset her, not for the action itself. That action is of course going on a double date with Kelly’s ex-husband, Michael Dodd, with a woman Vicki and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, may or may not have set Michael up with.

“Vicki has a history of apologizing kind of in a Vicki way, where it’s not really an apology,” Shannon notes in a confessional. “She just kind of says something to stop talking about it and then, let’s move on! That’s Vicki.”

The ladies call Kelly outside, who is joined by Emily and Emily’s mother-in-law, Pary. Gina Kirschenheiter is back inside hanging with Emily’s family… and doing shots. Watch their chat here:

“I’m understanding why you’re so mad at me, and I’m understanding why you’re hurt, and I’m sorry and I love you,” Vicki rattles off to Kelly. “I’m your friend, and I don’t know how to fix this and I want my friend back and I’m sorry. I don’t, I never meant to hurt you.”

“I just want you to have my back,” Kelly tearfully tells Vicki. “I’m just hurt inside, that’s all.” “I know,” Vicki laments. “I’ve been through [divorce], twice. I promise you, I’ll call you more, OK? OK. I’m sorry. I always think you’re so busy…”

“I call you!” Kelly interrupts, before dropping a bomb. “I invite you to go places, you don’t invite me to go to your house for Thanksgiving. You invite Michael to your house for Thanksgiving, but you don’t invite me.”

“Wait, why did you not invite her?” Tamra whispers in the background.

“She didn’t invite me!” Kelly announces to the group. “You think I have anybody to go to?”

“He said you were going to the Balboa Bay Club with a bunch of people, I don’t know,” Vicki confesses, again accidentally taking Michael’s side instead of Kelly’s.

“I went to the Balboa Bay Club because I’m a member there!” Kelly cries out, admitting she was alone with just her daughter, Jolie, at the club. “I didn’t have anybody to go with.”

Fans will have to tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see where the conversation -- and Vicki and Kelly’s friendship -- goes from here. Before the season premiere, Vicki opened up to ET about her falling-out with Kelly.

“I got myself into a situation I didn't know how to get out of,” she admitted. “Steve and Michael Dodd became very good friends … I hadn't really been seeing Kelly around the holidays, so Michael was really sad and he was missing out on his wife. He was just super sad.”

“Sorry, Kelly!” she offered. “Didn't mean to hurt your feelings, I really didn't.”

For more from Vicki and about the show, check out the video and links below.

