The Real Housewives of Orange County trip to Jamaica is makin’ things a little tense between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

ET has your exclusive first look at the aftermath of an uncomfortable group dinner, first teased in the midseason trailer. Shannon retreats to the bathroom after her co-stars confront her at the dinner table, saying she only cares, and makes most conversations, about herself. Shannon’s bud, Tamra, gets roped into the pile-on when newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson say Tamra feels the same way… which is true, but wasn’t necessarily for Shannon to know.

Tamra runs after Shannon, meeting her in the bathroom to try and diffuse the situation.

“You know what, Shannon? I think this is a good time to flip the switch, I really do,” she says. “I think that you gotta wake up tomorrow morning, you’re gonna see -- you’re gonna start thinking about what is great today.”

“I do think what’s great!” Shannon fires back. “Do you know how many times I say how blessed I am. I pinch myself when I wake up in the morning, all these good things are happening to me. I don’t sit there with a negative attitude, but what I do wake up with is overwhelmed at all these great things that are going on now and how I’m gonna get them done.”

By this point, Kelly Dodd has entered the bathroom and asked, “What are you talking about?” to no answer. Then, Vicki Gunvalson barges in to announce that the restaurant is closed and they have to leave. Check it out here:

“I love Shannon to death, but the constant negativity and the constant dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Tamra laments in a confessional. “I can’t take this anymore. I’m like your punching bag, and it’s not happening this time.”

The ladies leave the bathroom, but the drama continues on and off during their van ride home.

“Tamra feels that you’re all about you and you’re not asking about her,” Kelly tells Shannon just before they board the bus.

“Un-f**king-believable,” Shannon cries out. “Great celebration.”

We know things only get worse from here, as the midseason trailer also promised us a screaming match back at the hotel and Shannon telling the camera crew to stop filming her.

“It’s just so good,” Dodd teases ET of the rest of the Jamaica trip. “You’re gonna see, like, Shannon freak out. It’s so good. Just such good TV! She’s so good at TV, and that’s her natural state. She’s not even trying to be good for the cameras.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

