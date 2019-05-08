Be cool, don’t be all… countess-y.

That’s the message the Real Housewives of New York City cast is ready to send Luann de Lesseps’ way after a less-than-great experience on Halloween. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan are gathered for a meal to rehash what went down on All Hallows Eve. Lu, of course, threw a Halloween bash that the ladies were all invited to, but it seems Bethenny had to sneak out before the hostess arrived.

At the dinner, Bethenny shares some text messages she exchanged with Luann about the night, telling the group that Luann told her, “I heard your costume was over the top.” For the record, Bethenny went out as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

"Was that a compliment?" Bethenny asks, rhetorically. "When you say, 'over the top,' do you mean fabulous? She was in blackface last year and an afro! Your costume was over the top, but I didn’t say that. Why is she acting like this?"

"'Over the top' is a little bit trying to slam, dig," Tinsley chimes in.

"Yes!" Bethenny exclaims. "Oh, she used to the queen of the dig, when she was a 'Countess.' She loves to take an insult and wrap it in a bow."

"Luann is the master of the shiny insult," Bethenny then notes in a confessional, as a montage of Lu’s past digs plays out, dating all the way back to season two. Check it out here:

"It’s the most gorgeous insult you’ll ever receive," Bethenny says of getting on Lu’s bad side. "Oh my god. Thank you so much for that beautiful insult. You shouldn’t have. Really."

"I didn’t even stay that long, 'cause I left after Luann performed," Dorinda then tells the group. "I saw her, she said, 'Is Bethenny here?' I said, 'No. She had to home to [her daughter,] Brynn.' She said, 'What? To watch her sleep?'"

The mention of Bethenny’s daughter sets her off, as she unleashes on Lu, sharing what she really thinks about her so-called friend.

"To watch her sleep?" Bethenny asks. "'Cause you used to leave your kids every night to go out to nightclubs? I don’t do that. Why is she constantly making these digs at me? She’s making a dig, and never to my face."

"Why is she doing little digs at me?" she asks. "I don’t like it."

"'Cause she only lives in the moment, there’s no history," Dorinda explains, sort of coming to Luann’s defense. "There’s no self awareness. It’s all about what’s happening now. All of a sudden, now she’s all cabaret and the Countess again. She’s faultless, 'It’s only what you did to me.' Luann is not obtainable as a friendship right now. She’s a one-sided deal."

This all seems to be leading to a larger blow-up between Bethenny and Luann, teased in both season trailers. When ET sat down with the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer in February, she gave a little insight into what’s to come.

"We have our disagreements, Bethenny and I, you're gonna see some of those happening on the show," Luann teased. "[But] Bethenny has been great to me and helpful in terms of helping through this difficult time in my life, and I really appreciate that, of course."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

