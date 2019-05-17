Where does Karen Huger really live?

It was a question that plagued season three of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and apparently it’s back again for season four. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, Karen finally invites her one-time bestie, current frenemy Gizelle Bryant, over for a tour. Remember, last year Gizelle, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby dressed in drag to deliver a pizza to Karen’s door as part of an investigation as to whether Karen and her husband, Ray, were really living in the home. Their results were inconclusive.

Just before Gizelle arrives, Karen walks from room to room, saging the house.

"Keep all the dark spirits out of it," she says to no one. "Including Gizelle as she comes through this front door."

Then, once Gizelle knocks on the door, Karen sages her! Gizelle is visibly shocked that her so-called friend would feel the need to "cleanse" her, but enters the home anyway.

"It’s a risk I’m taking, letting Gizelle back in my house," Karen says. "So, I’mma cover her with the blood of Jesus, I’mma sage her. I’mma make sure I bind her up so she behaves."

That’s when the tour starts… and kind of stops. Karen only shows Gizelle the living room and the kitchen. When they get to the kitchen, Gizelle runs her hands across the backsplash, to which Karen asks if she’s testing if it’s real. At that point, Karen tells Gizelle she’ll get the tour in "baby steps" and only see two rooms today. Check it out here:

"The old Karen? She would’ve been grande dame-ing me to death, showing me every nook and cranny of this big ol’ palatial mansion," Gizelle laments. "I can only see two rooms? Two? Just two?! Girl! You don’t live in this house. You live in a piece of this house, like the basement. And that’s OK. Just say it! 'It’s a big ol’ house, but I live in the basement.'"

ET sat down with Karen ahead of the season to find out how she feels about Gizelle after all their drama. Judging by what she shared, there hasn’t been a whole lot of improvement.

"I’m not a fan of Gizelle," Karen admitted. "Gizelle and I have history, and it's tragic when you see your friend, actual friend from the past, do and say the things she's done. And I think she knows she's wrong as well, so stay tuned. Umm so she tries to make amends for it but it's hard for Gizelle because she's so messy."

"Gizelle will leave you in the middle of the ocean without a paddle, you know?" she added. "And that's just how that is, that's how her friendship works."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo at a new time, 8 p.m. ET.

