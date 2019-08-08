Ricky Martin Introduces His Little ‘Light’ Lucia -- Pic

Introducing little Lucia Martin-Yosef!

Ricky Martin has shared the first full public photo of his 7-month-old daughter, Lucia, who he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, welcomed last Christmas Eve.

In a photo posted on Martin’s Instagram account on Thursday, the cutie is shown sitting on Yosef’s lap while wearing a cute blue outfit with pink and yellow flowers.

Cradled under her dad’s arm, the little girl’s adorably chubby legs are on display, while her wispy locks are secured with a clip.

”La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” Martin, 47, wrote alongside the snap, a phrase meaning “light of my eyes,” in Spanish.

Yosef also shared the photo on his Instagram account, captioning it, “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is ✨❤️✨.”

Martin previously shared a photo showing Lucia's back in May.

He and Yosef are also parents to twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, whom they welcomed in August 2008.

Martin opened up to ET about juggling the twins with a newborn in January, joking that he hadn’t slept for 15 days.

"Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy,” he gushed.

“There's nothing like the tranquility at home, when you have your kids running when you open the door of your house and they run toward you and they say, 'Daddy, Daddy, welcome home!'” he added about family life versus his professional career. “It's the best thing."

See more on Martin and his family below.

