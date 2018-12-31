Ricky Martin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin's family just grew by one!

The 47-year-old singer revealed on Instagram on Monday that he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are proud new parents of a little girl they decided to name Lucia Martin-Yosef. Martin is clearly in love with his new daughter, as he and Yosef each cradle one of her tiny hands in Monday's adorable pic.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor wrote. "It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and [Jwan] have fallen in love with Lucia ❤."

Martin welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino in August 2008, by a gestational surrogate mother. He revealed his marriage to Yosef in January 2018, just over a year after announcing their engagement. As Martin told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2016, the pair's relationship was a long time coming.

“He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector. I started looking for art, and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does, really original,” Martin explained, adding that Yosef gets along great with his twin boys. "They love each other. It’s been perfect. It’s been really special."

Ricky Martin, Ywan Yosef, Valentino Martin and Matteo Martin at the 2016 Hollywood premiere of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.' Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Martin opened up more about his family in a January interview with Out magazine.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, you kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, because I want to normalize this,’” he said. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well."

"My kids ask me about having two daddies, and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom," he added.

