What do Rihanna and Donald Glover have up their sleeve?

The "We Found Love" songstress and the 34-year-old actor and singer were photographed together in an undisclosed location and fans are going wild. In new images that surfaced online on Wednesday, Rihanna is wearing a multi-colored striped dress with her hair in braids and putting up peace signs, while Glover is shirtless, wearing red shorts and holding a guitar and a printed purple shirt.

Neither one of them has posted anything on their social media pages, yet several reports are speculating that the twosome is working on a musical movie together and filming in Cuba.

According to reports, Riri and Glover are on set of a film directed by Hiro Murai and shooting in several locations in Havana, including a textile factory located in the Alamar municipality. The Cuban site, Vistar, also claims that Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie are also part of the project, reportedly titled Guava Island.

Rihanna on Set of Guava Island. I dont know. It looks more like a movie than for a MV tbh. pic.twitter.com/NAgIlHZDn0 — STREAM IGGY’s STS🔥 (@DenTheRizzle) August 15, 2018

Naturally, fans are getting excited on social media, trying to find out what the two are up to.

Omg — mike fenty (@MiguelBogady8) August 15, 2018

Something new is coming ♥️🔥 — +Nicolibatsi+ (@NicoliBatsi) August 15, 2018

She's coming 😍 — Mina (@mimaciss) August 15, 2018

Another theory on what they're doing, according to some fans, is that they are filming a music video together since earlier this week Rihanna announced that Glover would be performing at her Diamond Ball. The Ocean's 8 star has also previously shared that she's releasing new music very soon.

Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video — Matthew Carrillo (@mattcarrillooo) August 15, 2018

Y’all forgot she got a album coming out. It’s prolly a music video — Alante (@AnteupAlante) August 16, 2018

Definitely a music video. She’s gonna release the lead single before the diamond ball and they’re gonna perform it at the ball — DR (@navyyph) August 16, 2018

ET has reached out to Rihanna and Glover's reps for comment.

For now, it seems as if fans will have to wait to find out what Glover and Rihanna are planning.

Meanwhile, Rihanna currently covers the September issue of British Vogue, where she got candid about her curvy figure. When asked why she believes she's the woman every woman fancies, her answer was simple: "Oh, you're asking the wrong person."

"Maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now," she joked. "I don't know. I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!'"

"But, you know, it comes with a price," she added. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut."

