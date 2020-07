Megan Thee Stallion is getting a lot of love. The rapper took to social media on Tuesday to reveal a number of gifts she's gotten from her fellow artists -- including a present from Rihanna.

Posing in a white ensemble from her collaboration with Rihanna on the Savage X Fenty line, Megan shared a trio of snapshots to her Instagram, including two of her in the lacy lingerie and one photo of the bouquet of flowers the "Work" singer sent her.

"Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!" a note accompanying the flowers read. "Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang."

"Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙," Megan captioned the slideshow.

The display of support comes after Megan had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet, following an incident earlier this month that also led to rapper Tory Lanez getting arrested on a felony charge.

Rihanna's flowers weren't the only get-well-soon gift Megan received. The "Savage" rapper also took to her Instagram story to show off a sweet present from Lizzo.

The tasty treat appeared to be a plush animal stuffed with a lot of Lucas candy, and Megan captioned the post, "I f**king love you thank you!"

The gifts come one day after Megan took to Instagram Live to share her story of getting shot and call out rumors that claimed she was somehow responsible for the ordeal.

"I see a lot of people painting fake-a** narratives and making up stories," she said. "I didn't put my hands on nobody, I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do s**t."

Megan broke down several times on the stream, but concluded by assuring fans she'll be all right. "A b**ch is alive and well and strong as f**k," she shared. "I'm ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl s**t."

