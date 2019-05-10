Rihanna to Launch Luxury Fashion Line Fenty

Rihanna is launching a luxury fashion line called Fenty.

The pop star, who already has beauty and lingerie lines under her belt (Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, respectively), will debut her first standalone high-fashion collection this season. Previously, she has collaborated with Puma. The exciting news was first teased back in January.

Luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy among others, officially announced it on Friday. Fenty Maison will be based in Paris and it will offer ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," Rihanna said in the press release. "Mr. Arnault [LVMH's Chairman and CEO] has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

The 31-year-old star, whose full name is Rihanna Robyn Fenty, shared her new fashion house's logo on Instagram, which is featured on a bright blue background.

Rihanna makes history as the first woman to create an original brand for LVMH along with being the first woman of color leading a design house there, according to The New York Times. Fenty is also the first new house to be created by the company since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

RiRi recently starred in the film Guava Island opposite Donald Glover. She is also expected to release new music this year.

Catch up on more Rihanna news ahead.

