Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: 30% Off Brow MVP and More

Rihanna's beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, has extended its sale on your favorite cosmetics including Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette options, liquid liner trios and lipstick shades!

Check back as the Fenty Beauty sale is giving customers Weekly Treats -- exclusive deals released every Wednesday and Friday, available for only 24 hours. Get 30% off Brow MVP on April 3. Standard three-day shipping is free on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna orders of $50 or more.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker RiRi is, Rihanna's Fenty quickly dominated the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to all skin tones. Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Scroll through ET Style's must-have picks of Fenty Beauty products, ahead.

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty This eyeshadow palette features 16 long wearing shades ranging from matte to shimmer finishes. REGULARLY $59 $29 at Fenty Beauty

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio Fenty Beauty This limited-edition liquid eyeliner trio provides electrifying color with bright pastel hues to amp up your eye look. REGULARLY $35 $24 at Fenty Beauty

Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick Fenty Beauty Apply this limited-edition metallic lipstick for shimmering lip color with the ultimate jewel chrome finish.

REGULARLY $19 $9 at Fenty Beauty

