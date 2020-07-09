Rihanna's beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, is offering 30% off Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealers through July 12 in all 50 shades.

You'll also find a discount on some of your favorite cosmetics including Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette options, liquid liner trios and lipstick shades! Standard three-day shipping is free on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna orders of $50 or more.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker RiRi is, Rihanna's Fenty quickly dominated the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to all skin tones. Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Take a look at ET Style's must-have picks of Fenty Beauty products, ahead.

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer by Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades. REGULARLY $26 $18 at Fenty Beauty

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick by Fenty Beauty

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Fenty Beauty A limited-edition satin lipstick that drenches lips in bold color.

REGULARLY $20 $14 at Fenty Beauty

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio by Fenty Beauty

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio Fenty Beauty This limited-edition liquid eyeliner trio provides electrifying color with bright pastel hues to amp up your eye look. REGULARLY $35 $24 at Fenty Beauty

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette by Fenty Beauty

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty This eyeshadow palette features 16 long wearing shades ranging from matte to shimmer finishes. REGULARLY $59 $29 at Fenty Beauty

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Stila Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off on Sale Items Including Eye Shadow, Lip Gloss and More

Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: March 2020

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures