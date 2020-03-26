Rihanna's beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, has extended its sale on your favorite cosmetics including Fenty Beauty foundation, eyeshadow palette options and highlighter palette picks! Thursday is the last day to score 15% off on orders of $50 or more on the brand's website.

Apply the code 15OFF at checkout to receive the discount on Rihanna-approved Fenty Beauty makeup staples, including the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and so many more.

Check back as the Fenty Beauty sale is giving customers Weekly Treats -- exclusive deals released every Wednesday and Friday, available for only 24 hours. Standard three-day shipping is free on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna orders of $50 or more.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker RiRi is, Rihanna's Fenty quickly dominated the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that caters to all skin tones. Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Scroll through ET Style's must-have picks of Fenty Beauty products, ahead.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty The Gloss Bomb is simply one of the best lip glosses out there. The wear is truly comfortable and non-sticky, while it delivers the most luminous shine on the pout for a fuller appearance. REGULARLY $19 $16.15 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty Available in 50 shades, this hydrating foundation delivers medium to full coverage for all skin tones. The finish is smooth and natural-looking and feels lightweight on the skin. REGULARLY $35 $29.75 at Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Matte Skinstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick Fenty Beauty A magnetized contour-and-concealer stick with a soft matte result. Ideal for touchups! REGULARLY $25 $21.25 at Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo Fenty Beauty This isn't an average highlighter, friends. The cream-and-powder hybrid Killawatt Highlighter packs a punch in glow. Offered in four singles and five duos, shades range from bold metallic gold to subtle champagne color. REGULARLY $36 $30.60 at Fenty Beauty

Stunna Boss Nudes Lip Trio Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Stunna Boss Nudes Lip Trio Fenty Beauty The Stunna Lip Paint ensures no-budge color that'll cover the lips in one swipe with the precision wand. Collect three gorgeous nude shades in this trio set -- a $75 value. REGULARLY $50 $42.50 at Fenty Beauty

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty Rihanna is the queen of packaging and you can see her creativity in the Snap Shadows Palette. These mini 6-pan eyeshadow palettes, housing rich matte and shimmer shades, snap together so you can customize and take it on-the-go. REGULARLY $25 $21.25 at Fenty Beauty

