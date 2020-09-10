Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: Score a 3-Piece Mystery Box for $38

Who wouldn't want a surprise from Rihanna? The superstar's beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, is offering a three-piece mystery box for an incredible price -- and for a limited time.

Part of the Fenty Beauty University weekly drops, this special offer contains the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer and two additional mystery items that work with all skin tones. You can score it for just $38 (a $75 value) now through Sept. 14.

In addition to the mystery boxes, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line offers tons of eyeshadow palette options, liquid liner trios and lipstick shades. Standard three-day shipping and returns are free on all orders. And don't forget to shop the new Fenty Skin collection while you're on the site!

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and as the true tastemaker she is, the brand quickly came to dominate the beauty industry with innovative makeup products that cater to every skin tone (cosmetic items like the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, for example, come in 50 shades). Celebrities, makeup professionals, influencers and fans alike immediately became obsessed with the brand.

Ahead, shop the three-piece mystery box and ET Style's other must-have picks of Fenty Beauty products -- including a couple that are currently on sale.

3-Piece Mystery Box – Covering the Bases 101 Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty 3-Piece Mystery Box – Covering the Bases 101 Fenty Beauty You'll get the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, which helps even skin tone before applying makeup, plus two other mystery items. Here's a hint from RiRi: They involve a refreshing boost and pop of shimmer for all skin tones. Hmm! A $75 VALUE $38 at Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color Fenty This lip paint has a weightless matte finish with a lip defining precision wand. $25 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm Fenty Fenty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm Fenty This creamy and lightweight lip balm has the best non-sticky formula for smooth feel with every swipe. $18 at Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Touch Concealer Fenty This creamy liquid concealer provides medium to full coverage in 50 matte shades. $26 at Fenty Beauty

Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty Fenty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler Fenty A long-wear hold wax pencil to shape, style and set your brows. $20 at Fenty Beauty

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Fenty Beauty A limited-edition satin lipstick that drenches lips in bold color.

REGULARLY $20 $14 at Fenty Beauty

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Fenty Beauty This eyeshadow palette features 16 shades ranging from matte to shimmer finishes. REGULARLY $59 $29 at Fenty Beauty

