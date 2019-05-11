Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wants to honor the late Luke Perry in the best way possible.

As the third season of The CW show comes to an end, Aguirre-Sacasa and his team are exploring ways to address the absence of Perry's role as Fred Andrews. The actor died in March after suffering a massive stroke. Still in the early stages of preparing for the next season, Aguirre-Sacasa does confirm to ET that they will acknowledge Perry's character's disappearance "at the top of season four."

"We knew we had to honor Luke and address Luke's death on the show," Aguirre-Sacasa told ET's Leanne Aguilera on Friday. "When Luke had passed, we had already pretty much plotted out the end of this season and written the end of this season. Rather than try to squeeze something in and potentially not get it right, we thought let's take a beat and let's figure out really what would be the best way to honor Luke and to honor the character of Fred, and let's do it at the top of season four."

"Luckily, Molly [Ringwald] was already slated to come, so we kind of just reflected and wanted to give ourselves the time to do those things right," he added.

As for how fans will be seeing Fred's departure from the Andrews family, Aguirre-Sacasa says they "have an idea."

"Honestly though, things may change over the next month and I'd rather not say for fear of it changing," he admitted.

Riverdale fans last saw Perry on episode 19 of season three, where he shared a touching moment with his on-screen son KJ Apa, who portrays Archie. Since then, Ringwald, who plays Archie's mother Mary, has arrived in town while Fred is away on business.

Additionally, Aguirre-Sacasa did confirm to ET that Ringwald will have a larger role in Riverdale next year. "We love Molly and we always love having her," he said, adding, "I think she’s going to be a bigger presence next season for sure."

Last month, ET also spoke with Apa, where he opened up about how Perry's legacy would live on.

"His legacy is going to live on in the lives around him that he worked with," he expressed. "I'm never going to forget him and I think it's still very fresh and we're all still dealing with it."

Hear more of what the actor said in the video below.

Riverdale's season three finale airs Wednesday, May 15 on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

KJ Apa Talks How Luke Perry's Absence Will Be Addressed on 'Riverdale' (Exclusive)

Luke Perry's Final 'Riverdale' Episode: Fred's Last Scene With Archie

Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Wears His 'Riverdale' Hat, Says She Wants to Make Dad 'Proud'

Related Gallery