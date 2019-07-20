Love is in the air on Riverdale!

Season four of the hit CW series is still a few months away, but ET is bringing you new exclusive details about your favorite on-screen relationships.

Stars KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch stopped by ET's Comic-Con suite on Saturday to give us an update on all the swoon-worthy scenes headed our way in Riverdale's next chapter.

Should fans be worried about the Riverdale pairs, or will it be all blue skies and sunshine for the main couples? The stars themselves dished on how their characters' love lives progress in the upcoming episodes.

Keep reading for our Riverdale romance rundown...

Varchie:

The CW

There's nothing to worry about when it comes to Veronica Lodge (Mendes) and Archie Andrews (Apa). That's what the actors say, at least.

"Varchie is looking pretty solid, am I right KJ?" Mendes said as she directed herself to her on-screen love interest, Apa, who replied, "Pretty solid. Very solid."

Bughead:

The CW

As for Betty Copper (Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Sprouse), they might go through their ups and downs.

"I think they are going strong," Sprouse said before revealing that "Jughead goes to prep school in this season. He's only back in Riverdale on the weekends."

However, Reinhart added that the "distance will probably cause some stress."

"I think that is going to inevitably put stress on the relationship between Betty and Jughead," Sprouse added. "I think it might be a little bit tense. They might fall, turn away from each other, only to come back together way stronger. I think they're gonna be really good."

Choni:

The CW

Rocky roads might be in the near future for Cheryl Blossom (Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan).

"Cheryl is keeping a dead body in her basement, and her girlfriend doesn't know about it, so I would say rocky roads are ahead," Petsch admitted. "But, as far as we know, right now they are very happy. We’ll see what happens. ... [Cheryl] definitely needs some happiness, but it wouldn't be Cheryl Blossom if there's not a little chaos."

Veggie:

The CW

And while Veronica and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) might be over, Mendes said there could be some tension between the two.

"There will definitely be a confrontation about them. I think Reggie has some hurt feelings," she shared.

Season four of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.

