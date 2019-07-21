The cast of Riverdale is letting loose, goofing off and… getting attacked by bugs?!

ET is bringing you the exclusive first look at the highly anticipated season three blooper reel fresh off of its hilarious debut during Riverdale's Hall H panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The new gag reel is two minutes and 54 seconds of non-stop laughs as Cole Sprouse makes outrageous faces to the camera, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan share a giggle fit on-set, and Camila Mendes' intense scene with Mark Consuelos gets interrupted by a camera-loving bug.

And while Charles Melton has a tough time nailing the phrase "fizzle rocks distributors," KJ Apa admits that saying the word "gargoyle" is particularly tricky in Archie Andrews' American accent.

We even see the late Luke Perrygetting in on the fun! When Apa accidentally knocks over a vase on set, Perry doesn't skip a beat before making fun of his on-screen son. "That's Archie, he's graceful," Perry says straight to the camera. "He's a dancer, lays a little music."

Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa opened up exclusively to ET about why he wanted to make sure Perry was heavily featured in the season three blooper reel.

"You know, Luke was always a big practical joker on set and some of the best bloopers involve him, so we wanted to share that with our fans who I think love seeing the cast and how they are off-screen as well."

"It usually is really, really fun on set!" Aguirre-Sacasa added. "A lot of our storylines are really dramatic and dark and they involve murder and serial killers, but it's actually really fun to make the show."

Riverdale: The Complete Third Season is available for purchase on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download on Aug. 13.

Season four of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.

