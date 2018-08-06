Even the stars from Riverdale can't get enough of the show's totally shipworthy couples!

ET caught up with Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper), who play the onscreen parents of real-life lovebirds Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) and Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), respectively, on Monday, where they gushed over the "Bughead" romance that has evolved off-screen.

"It's great. I mean, they didn't talk about [their relationship] the entire time, until just recently," Amick told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California. "So, it's nice that they're able to now, like, be public with it, so it's not so under wraps."

"But at the same time, they're in complete control of what they want to share and how they want to share it," she added. "Behind the scenes, they're so sweet with each other and they're both just exceptional people."

The CW

Ulrich chimed in, saying he's "really glad" Reinhart and Sprouse found each other, just like their characters, Betty and Jughead, did on the show.

"It's a lot of work; it's a long season," he says of filming The CW series. "It's nice. They really keep each other grounded and supported. Their friendship is beautiful."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED

ET previously reported that Riverdale will return for a third season on Oct. 10. Amick teased that fans can expect "an epidemic," with Ulrich adding that it will be "of pure evil."

"It's even darker than the previous two seasons," he revealed. "There's already so many twists."

The interviews come just two days after Reinhart, 21, posted a sweet message to Sprouse on his 26th birthday. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," she captioned the Instagram pic. "I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love."

Earlier on Monday, ET exclusively revealed stunning pics from the cast's emmy magazine feature, as well as a deleted scene from Riverdale's sophomore season.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale': Watch Veronica Confide in Betty in Season 2 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Cast Covers 'emmy' Magazine -- See All the Exclusive Pics!

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Wishes Her 'Love' Cole Sprouse a Happy Birthday

Related Gallery