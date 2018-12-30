Rob Delaney's wife, Leah, gave birth to a baby boy in August.

The Catastrophe star shared the news in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine on Sunday. Delaney first revealed Leah was expecting in June, five months after the couple's 2-year-old son, Henry, died of a brain tumor in January.

As Delaney told the outlet, his new baby shares a special connection with his late son. Henry was the first person he and Leah told about their new bundle of joy. "We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings," Delaney expressed. "It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying."

"[But it also] doesn't make our new son any less magical," he added. "I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."

Henry died at home, surrounded by family. "It was just us, and it was really special," Delaney told The Sunday Times Magazine. The little one was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, however the cancer returned that fall.

In a series of heartbreaking tweets on Wednesday, Delaney opened up about his family's first Christmas without Henry. "Our first Christmas without Henry came & went. The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something. We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day," he said.

"I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief. My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused?" he continued. "Tweets like this aren’t therapeutic to me, nor are they 'updates.' I just want other bereaved parents & siblings to feel seen/heard/respected/loved. And maybe they might help someone not schooled in grief support a friend better. I don’t know."

