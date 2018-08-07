Rob Kardashian Can't Help But Share Sweet Snaps of Daughter Dream

Dream Kardashian is getting huge!

On Saturday, Rob Kardashian decided to treating all his social media followers to a new photo of his 1-year-old. “My babyyyyyyy girl,” he captioned a touching photo of his daughter sitting in a swing while wearing a tan plaid dress and rocking pink bows in her curly hair.

In another, posted on Monday, the toddler, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, strikes a surprised pose while completely enveloped in pink. Wearing matching pink Adidas shirt and pink cotton pants, she sports a pink bow on her head as she sits in front of a big pink bear near a window.

These sweet new photos arrive nearly two months after Kardashian’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, opened up about how he’s taken to parenthood.

"My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways -- his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” she gushed on her blog and app. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I'm so proud of him!"

My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

The new images of Kardashian's baby girl are some of the first he’s shared in over a month. The next most recent arrived late in June, when he snapped a photo of his daughter lying down while wearing a yellow, pink, blue and grey jacket. She’s looking up and away in the photo while sporting an adorable topknot held in place with a blue bow -- and looking as content as ever.

Let’s hope he doesn’t stop sharing any time soon.

