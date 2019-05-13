Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on his family's reality show.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated the second birthday of Rob's daughter, Dream, with a fairy-themed party at Kylie Jenner's home.

"I cannot believe that Dream is going to be two years old," Khloe said of her 32-year-old brother. "Rob is honestly the best dad. He reminds me so much of my dad with how attentive and fun and loving he is with her. This is the first year that Rob gets Dream on her actual birthday and he’s so happy that he gets to be throwing her a party."

Dream's big day came at an unfortunate time as Rob and many of his family members were forced to evacuate their Hidden Hills and Calabasas homes due to the Woolsey fires that swept through the area back in November.

"I don't have an escape plan for a fire," Khloe said. "Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out but I just feel like once I start packing my bag -- it just makes it way too real. I’m kind of in disbelief."

Khloe tweeted at the time that she and her daughter, True, evacuated with Rob and Dream. "I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am keeping watch!” she wrote. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us."

The family were able to celebrate Dream's birthday later. "I can’t think of a better way to recover from all of the fire drama than to celebrate Dream’s birthday,” said Rob's mother, Kris Jenner.

Gushing over the party, she added, "I am so glad that this happened for Rob and Dream. It’s a huge success."

Not long after Dream's birthday bash, a source told ET that Rob was in a good place in life. "He’s happy to be getting himself back and wants to focus on that now," said the source. "Rob has changed and wants to be the best father he can be."

Here's more with Rob and his famous family:

