Rob Lowe's Son Aids Rescue Efforts, Will Smith Considers Evacuating Amid California Wildfires -- Updates
Celebrities are speaking out and taking action after a 200-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County started to rapidly spread on Thursday. By Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres.
Many stars who live in the area, like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Alyssa Milano, were forced to evacuate their homes and flee to safety. Kim's husband, Kanye West, shared on Twitter on Friday morning that he and his family were safe. Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner and more also evacuated as the fire continue to burn throughout the day.
Will Smith took to his Instagram Stories to share that his family home was about eight miles from the blaze. "We haven't been told to evacuate yet, but Willow is nervous so she wanted me to go outside and make a Daddy assessment," he shared. "As soon as we get the word that we're in the evacuation zone, [it's] go now."
Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, shared a scary shot of their neighborhood from the Pacific Coast Highway as they evacuated, while Rob Lowe posted a pic of his son and two nephews aiding in relief efforts amid the flames.
Milano, who also evacuated on Thursday night, revealed that she's still in need of help saving her horses.
"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)," she tweeted on Thursday night, before adding: "If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me."
Khloe revealed on Thursday that she and her daughter, True, had evacuated with Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream. "I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo," she wrote.
"I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires," Kourtney Kardashian added on her Instagram Story. "No Calabasas tonight."
See more celeb reactions below.
The fire comes just 24 hours after the area was plagued by a shooting at Thousand Oaks' Boderline Bar and Grill, where 12 people were killed, including Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.
See more in the video below.
