It's "the most exciting time in my life" for Rodney Atkins!

The 50-year-old country singer has a new album out on May 10, titled Caught Up in the Country, and a new baby on the way.

"You can't trump that!" he gushed to ET at the ACM Awards last month.

Now, Atkins is sharing sweet family memories in the new lyric video for his song, "Figure Out You," featuring vocals from wife Rose Falcon. Watch the exclusive video in the player above.

For Atkins, whose last album was released in 2011, his newest collection of songs is a welcome change of pace.

"Every love song I'd ever done [previously] was about fighting or breaking up," he told ET. "This album is not that. This album is about being in love and being vulnerable, and those are the best songs ever."

Atkins and Falcon welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ryder, in December of 2017. The child joined Atkins' elder son, Elijah, from a previous marriage.

Now, the couple -- who tied the knot in 2013 -- is expecting another baby boy this August!

Take a look back at their adorable gender reveal from Falcon's pregnancy with Ryder in the video below.

