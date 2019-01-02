Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have reportedly broken up again following a blowout fight on New Year's Eve.

According to multiplesources, the Jersey Shore star and his on-again/off-again girlfriend had a tumultuous end to 2018, calling it quits briefly before New Year's Eve, then getting back together only to end the year on Monday night by getting in another massive scuffle, leading to them calling things off once again.

The combative couple -- who share an 8-month-old daughter, Ariana -- reportedly got into a screaming altercation that allegedly got physical, one source told E! News.

"They got into a huge fight and she threw something at his head," the source told the outlet.

The news of their split -- which is the latest in a long series of break-ups and reconciliations -- comes after the 33-year-old reality star scrubbed all traces of his longtime girlfriend off of his Instagram.

Their couple's latest meltdown comes just a few weeks after Harley posted a super cute family photo for Christmas featuring the volatile pair, their baby girl and Harley's son Mason, from a previous relationship, all rocking matching snowflake pajama sets.

Their sweet moments, however, have been peppered with explosive arguments and alterations. In October, Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which he implied he got from Harley.

Back in June, Harley was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car.

The pair's troubles have spilled into the public eye multiple times over the past year. Following the birth of their little girl in April, the pair publically split after a huge argument, that allegedly got physical, quickly made its way to social media. Harley shared a clip of their screaming fight to her Instagram story, and Ortiz-Magro later released an apology for his behavior.

For more on the couple's roller-coaster relationship, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Her Birthday Following Black Eye

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate the Fourth of July After Arrest Drama

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Celebrates Mother's Day With His Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Daughter

Related Gallery