Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Again Off-Again Girlfriend Jen Harley Arrested

Jen Harley is behind bars.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again, off-again girlfriend was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Las Vegas. Harley is currently still in jail and is being held on $3,000 bond.

A spokesperson for LVMPD tells ET that Harley was arrested for an arrest warrant for Battery Domestic Violence on early Thursday morning during a call for service.

According toTMZ, Harley had initially called the cops and claimed that someone had a gun. When the cops responded and went to the home, they did a background check and found she had an outstanding warrant for a New Year's Eve incident, the site reports.

In January, a LVMPD spokesperson told ET that a man came to an LVMPD substation to file a battery domestic violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on December 31, 2018, at approximately 11:43 p.m. inside of a business located on the 6000 block of Dean Martin Drive. This alleged battery is currently being investigated by detectives.

While the police could not confirm it was the Jersey Shore star, multiple reports confirmed that it was in fact Ortiz-Magro.

The filing came after the LVMPD told ET earlier in the day that the 33-year-old reality star is a person of interest involving an alleged break-in at Harley's home. According to police, on Jan. 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence in response to a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley share 1-year-old daughter Ariana, and have allegedly been involved in a handful of physical altercations. In October, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which he implied he got from Harley. Last June, Harley was also arrested by the LVMPD on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car.

For more on their tumultuous relationship, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files Battery Report With Police Against Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Named Person of Interest in Alleged Burglary at Jen Harley's Home

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split Again Following New Year's Fight

Related Gallery