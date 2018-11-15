Rosalía is giving a shout out to all women in the music industry!

The 25-year-old singer won the 2018 Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Fusion / Performance for her single "Malamente" at Thursday's award ceremony in Las Vegas, beating out J Balvin, Willy William and Beyonce's "Mi Gente."

Upon taking the stage, Rosalía -- who is the most-nominated female of the night -- thanked her team and fans for the recognition, before taking a moment to spotlight female artists who have paved a way for other women.

"I'm proud to be able to always create the type of music that represents me, take risks and share it with the world and be here," Rosalía expressed.

"I want to give thanks to all the women like Lauryn Hill, Bjork, Kate Bush," she continued, naming a handful of other female artists. "A shoutout to all the women in the industry that have taught me that you can do it. Because of them, I am here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"To my family, my team and my brother, Pablo: I love you brother," she concluded.

ET spoke with the artist during the red carpet where she expressed how excited she was for the show, as well as showed off her amazing pink tulle ball gown.

"I feel like this is magic. I am living a dream. I have been working so hard over the years and now that this is happening [it's unbelievable]," she told ET.

John Parra/Getty Images

For more on the Latin GRAMMY winner, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosalía Reflects On Whirlwind Year and the Rise of Latina Artists (Exclusive)