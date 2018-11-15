Rosalía Gives Show-Stopping Performance at the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs

Rosalía proved exactly why she's a winner at the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday.

Just after taking home the award for Best Urban Fusion / Performance for "Malamente" at the awards show at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 25-year-old singer performed the song for the crowd.

Rosalía changed into a sassy white bodysuit with feathered shoulders and elegant embellishments as she took the stage surrounded by a team of female dancers. The group sashayed across the arena, knocking out sensual movements that perfectly fit the song. The Spanish singer is the most-nominated female artist of the 2018 awards show.

Rosalía teased her performance while speaking with ET at rehearsals on Wednesday. "I am preparing something filled with a lot of girl power," she shared, adding that she would have a lot of female dancers with her onstage. "It will be something powerful and shining."

And on the red carpet, Rosalía said that her nerves surrounding the performance would subside as soon as the song was over.

"I feel like this is magic. I am living a dream. I have been working so hard over the years and now that this is happening [it's unbelievable]," she expressed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosalía Delivers Passionate Speech Dedicated to Female Artists at 2018 Latin GRAMMYs

Rosalía Reflects On Whirlwind Year and the Rise of Latina Artists (Exclusive)

J Balvin Brings the House Down With Dynamic 2018 Latin GRAMMYs 'Ambiente' Performance

Related Gallery