Rosanna Arquette Says Her Family Has 'PTSD' Following Alexis Arquette's Death

It’s been almost two years since Alexis Arquette passed away and her famous family is still mourning the loss.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rosanna Arquette was asked by a caller about her favorite memory with her late sister.

“Well, every birthday -- July 28th will be her birthday that’s coming up -- and we would go out to a special lunch just the two of us,” she said. “That was a very special time, and we always had champagne.”

Alexis passed in September 2016 after a lengthy battle with HIV, and her family has started an LGBT clinic called The Alexis Project in her honor.

Noting that the famous family is close but busy, Rosanna added, “It’s been fractured and hard since Alexis passed. It’s been really painful for all of us. We’re in PTSD.”

At the time, Alexis’ famous siblings, Patricia and David Arquette, publicly honored her memory. David called Alexis “my hero for eternity,” while Patricia commented on her decision to live her truth.

“Alexis was a brilliant artist and painter, a singer, an entertainer and an actor,” Patricia wrote in the family’s statement at the time. “Her career was cut short, not by her passing, but by her decision to live her truth and her life as a transgender woman. Despite the fact that there are few parts for trans actors, she refused to play roles that were demeaning or stereotypical. She was a vanguard in the fight for understanding and acceptance for all trans people.”

