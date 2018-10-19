Do blondes have more fun?

Looks like Rose Byrne is about to find out! The 39-year-old actress attended opening night of Broadway’s The Lifespan of a Fact alongside her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, who co-stars in the play with Daniel Radcliffe.

While the couple rarely make red carpet appearances together, all eyes were on Byrne’s bright new ‘do at the premiere as she showcased her platinum blonde locks.

To accentuate her blonde tresses, Byrne wore a stunning metallic Les Coyotes de Paris dress with Prada heels.

The Instant Family star is known for her chestnut brown locks, so this lighter look was quite the transformation.

It’s unclear whether Byrne made the change for an upcoming role, though she has signed on to the comedy Limited Partners, alongside Tiffany Haddish, which is set to come out next summer.

