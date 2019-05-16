Roselyn Sanchez is spilling her best beauty secrets.

At 46 years old, the Grand Hotel leading lady looks better than ever and works hard to stay in shape. Covering the May/June issue of HOLA! USA (on newsstands May 17) with husband Eric Winter and their two children, Sebella Rose and Dylan Gabriel, Sanchez is sharing fitness and health advice, including the best tip Jennifer Lopez has given her.

"I think [staying fit] is a conscious decision. Once you have kids, the body changes," she tells longtime friend Eva Longoria, who interviewed her for the magazine. "I'm 46 years old; I'm still in this business. People have a perception of you, of how you need to look, and it's a lot of pressure. I’d rather be home and do nothing, but I can't."

"And now it's not even about the physique," she adds. "I became a mother late in life -- I had Sebella at 38 and Dylan at 44 -- and I want to be as healthy as possible for as long as possible. I owe it to my kids to stay young and vibrant."

And how she stays that way is not having any vices or undergoing plastic surgery. "I haven't had surgery," she admits. "All I can think of is that I’ve never had alcohol or smoked. My mom is almost 80, and she's been through cancer and all kinds of things, but her skin is amazing -- so I don't know if it's a combination of things."

As for the best advice she's received from J.Lo -- who is equally body, beauty and fitness goals?

"If you want your face to look chiseled, no sodium two days before [an event]," Sanchez shares. "I learned that from our friend J.Lo. She said, 'I approach everything like a sport, so when I have a concert, I train for that -- and then I can do whatever I want until my next one."

ET spoke with Sanchez and her Grand Hotel co-star, Demian Bichir, in February, where they teased their "delicious and vicious" new series.

Watch below to hear more.

