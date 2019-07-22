Roselyn Sanchez, who stars alongside Demian Bichir on ABC’s Grand Hotel, shares with ET how the Oscar-nominated actor is doing following his wife, Stefanie Sherk's, tragic death.

“He's doing good,” Sanchez told ET’s Denny Directo on Monday during an in-studio sit-down interview. The 46-year-old actress plays Bichir’s wife on the hit show. “Listen, the last thing Demian said to me is, ‘I'm taking my time. I'm not in any hurry.’ Which I thought was so smart and so valuable and so mature because that's the reality of it all.”

In April, Bichir took to Instagram to reveal news of his wife’s death in a lengthy post. “It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,” he wrote. ET confirmed her death was ruled a suicide.

“What happened was incredibly painful,” Sanchez continued. “How do you overcome something like that? So to be able to recognize ‘I don't have to run, I just have to go through it, grieve and I'll be OK.' And that's what he's doing, step by step.”

Bichir, a veteran in the industry with a career that spans over four decades, was considered a guiding light on the set of Grand Hotel. Sanchez says everyone involved understood the weight of having an actor like Bichir around.

“I think that was the position that we all knew walking in,” she explained. “We were working with Demian Bichir, he's going to be the one who's going to bring the substance to the material and the gravitas and that's what he did.”

The project, a modern-day adaptation of the Spanish murder mystery drama Gran Hotel, is executive produced by Eva Longoria.

"I was a big fan of the original format out of Spain," Sanchez previous told ET, adding that Longoria, Bichir and creator Brian Tanen's involvement was a major reason for her wanting to join the show. "When I read the script, it's very different from the original. I read it and I thought, 'Oh my god, it would be fascinating to find this woman because she is very complicated, secretive and you don't really know what she's thinking.' I loved it!"

Grand Hotel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC. For more on the show, watch the video below.

