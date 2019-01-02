Bruce Willis has some precious kiddos!



On Jan. 1, Rumer Willis posted a photo of herself with sisters Tallulah, 24, and Scout, 27, all of whom Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as sisters Evelyn, 4, and Mabel, 6, whom the Die Hard star shares with wife Emma Heming.



“The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity,” she captioned an image of the five girls all happily assembled on a comforter. “Thank you for making [every day] better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come. You are my best friends for life.”



Rumer went on to add that, through her siblings, she feels as though she continues to grow and improve as an individual.



“You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you,” she continued. “I couldn’t ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever. Love Your Big Sister.”

Late last year, Rumer starred in a musical stage production of the holiday classic Love Actually in Los Angeles. That's where ET caught up with the 30-year-old actress, where she revealed that she’s actually made her proud papa cry with her singing, even revealing what usually brings him to tears.



“I think I’ve made him cry a couple times, especially when I’ve been singing, ‘cause all of my music taste is from him,” she explained. “So whenever I’ve done cabaret-type shows, I always try and pick a few that he showed me and he gets excited.”



She also admitted that having friends or family in the audience tends to make her especially nervous before a performance.



“I feel like, in general, I always get those kind of butterfly excitement nerves,” she said. “But I love it when you have people in the audience. I definitely get a little more geared up and want to put on a great show for them.”



Get loads more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Carrie Underwood's Son Snuggles With Her Bare Baby Bump

2019 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym After a Cozy New Year’s Together

Related Gallery