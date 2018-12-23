If anyone can get you in the holiday spirit, it's these queens!

During a meet-and-greet at TRL Studios in New York City earlier this month, the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 -- including Gia Gunn, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Monét X Change, Farrah Moan, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls and Valentina -- shared with ET their favorite holiday songs to perform this time of year. Needless to say, their answers were as diverse as they are!

While many stand by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as the best holiday song of all time, other queens insisted that was a cop-out when it came to bringing it on the big stage.

Here's a look at what songs get these fabulous reality stars feeling festive!

Gia Gunn

"The only song I ever do is Mariah Carey, because I'm cheesy and I only do songs I know the words to. I really only know 70 percent but I still act like I [know it all.]"

Latrice Royale

"I, like, turn it out every year! So, it's hard to choose. Which one do I get the most standing ovation from? I love what I'm doing this year. I'm doing Kelly Clarkson's 'Favorite Things.'"

Trinity Taylor

"If any person in here says anything other than 'All I Want for Christmas' by Mariah Carey, punch them in the throat -- except for when she sings it live."

Monét X Change

"I'll tell you what it's not: 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' We have all had it! But also what I love doing is 'Jesus, What a Wonderful Child' by Mariah Carey It's so good!"

Farrah Moan

"I'm on a holiday tour right now and I'm doing actually a mix of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and then it goes into 'This Christmas' by Christina Aguilera. Her Christmas album is the best one. Her vocals on that Christmas album is like ASMR to me. It is so relaxing and beautiful and so pretty. I think my ultimate, ultimate is 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' by Christian Aguilera."

Monique Heart

"I love to do 'Everybody Say Joy' by Whitney Houston in The Preacher's Wife. Also Ariana [Grande]'s [Christmas album.]"

Jasmine Masters

"The first one is Patti LaBelle's 'This Christmas' when she says, 'Where's my background singers?' Because I always do that song around Christmastime. And then, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas.' I don't know why but I can play that song throughout the year, I still get heart, I still cry. Even when I'm sad, I'll play that song to cheer up."

Manila Luzon

"Well, I perform it every year since I wrote it. My very own original Christmas classic, [Slay Bells] -- because I have made it a classic because I won't stop singing it every Christmas and people are like, 'Shut up, stop singing your song!'"

Valentina

"I don't like performing holiday music so I don't have one. ...I like Halloween. So, this Halloween I performed in Brooklyn and I dressed up as Asia [O'Hara], and I did 'You're Perfect, You're Beautiful, You Look Like a Model.' It was a lot of fun."

Naomi Smalls

"I'm on a Christmas tour right now and I've actually been performing a Halloween song, Kim Petras' 'Close Your Eyes,' dressed as an abominable snowman. I'm sure all these b**ches said 'All I Want for Christmas' by Mariah Carey!"

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

