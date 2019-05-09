It's down to the final six on RuPaul's Drag Race, and some familiar faces are back and bringing the drama!

After the remaining queens took a moment to mourn the elimination of Shuga Cain in the werk room, they had a quick pow-wow about how it was time to "step their p***ies up" (thanks, Anne Hathaway) in the coming weeks as the finale draws closer. “I cannot fold and crack under this damn pressure," Silky Nutmeg Ganache tells the cameras. "I cannot give up!”

Thankfully, the ladies got a chance to work out some aggression in this week's mini challenge, "Slap Out of It!", where they paired up to hurl some insults -- some even more cutting than when the library was open a few weeks back -- and throw some fake slaps around. Thanks to her dance-inspired spins, twirls and flops, Brooke Lynn Hytes took the challenge, which gave her a big advantage in the next round.

The maxi challenge arrived via an ominous warning from Mama Ru that the past always comes back around again. And just like that, the doors to the werk room opened and in walked six eliminated queens from season 11: Soju, Ariel Versace, Honey Davenport, Scarlet Envy, Plastique Tiara and Abuela Shuga herself. Thankfully for the top six competitors, Ru announced that none of them would be returning to the competition. Instead, each remaining queen would be tasked with making over one eliminated queen and "transforming her into a member of your drag family."

Brooke Lynn's advantage came in the form of picking the pairings. She chose Plastique for herself and paired up the Davenports, putting Honey with A'Keria. Scarlet was assigned to Yvie Oddly, Ariel went with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Shuga was teamed with Nina. The only oddball pairing, which raised a few glue-sticked eyebrows? Soju and Silky, who immediately went off on Brooke's "shady a**" to the cameras.

"Obviously Brooke Lynn sees me as a top competitor for her," Silky sneered, hinting at sabotage. The pairing got off to a rocky start and didn't get any smoothly, as the "Reverend Doctor" quickly got fed up with Soju, who was still talking about her cyst, and revealed -- to the horror of the entire room -- that she didn't know how to walk in heels.

“Why do I feel like I’m about to put someone in drag for the first motherf***ing time in their life?” Silky exclaimed as she struggled to make the pair's drastically different drag styles work together.

Things got even more heated in the werk room as past drama resurfaced -- courtesy of a pot-stirring A'Keria, who got Ariel started on a tangent about some wigs she left behind after her own eliminated. Then, Scarlet spoke up about how surprised she was that Silky and Vanjie were still in the competition, and honestly, it's a little impressive that these queens can yell so much and still keep their faces still enough to get beat.

When it came to the runway (category is: "Drag Family Values"), things went almost as expected. Yvie and Scarlet went all in with their weirdo "denim tribe" looks, though the judges thought it looked a little "crafty." The Davenports brought A'Keria's pageant glam to life with coordinating colors and sky-high Texas hair -- guest judge Lena Waithe praised them as "melanated Marilyn Monroe." Also safe were Vanjie and Ariel, who made the judges proud with a Vanjie look that was just different enough to stand out. Michelle Visage made a specific point of praising the look, bringing Vanjie to tears after weeks of criticism over her lack of range.

Though some expected Vanjie to take the win this week, it was Brooke Lynn with the crown once again, as she and Plastique put together not only a perfectly old Hollywood glam, but a subtle runway storyline -- including choreography, of course -- that earned laughs and praise from all the judges. "Vanjie, we're going on vacation!" Brooke yelled back after earning her trip to Aruba.

Mama Ru also stirred the pot on the runway, asking each queen who they thought deserved to go home and miss out on the top five. Votes were pretty evenly split between Yvie and Silky, though only Miss Silk ended up in the bottom two, after her and Soju's look was less family and more "two friends going to a club," per Michelle, who called out Silky's sloppy padding once again. Guest judge Wanda Sykes also didn't appreciate how Silky said she had to tone herself down to get on Soju's level, seemingly forgetting that these girls love throwing each other under the bus more than they love using kindergarten art supplies as makeup.

After Yvie was declared safe, the other bottom dweller this week was Nina. The judges loved the message of her family ensembles -- which incorporated the rainbow pride flag and the trans flag colors -- but thought they ended up looking more "circus" than glam. “I’m fighting," Nina told the cameras after receiving the news that she was in the bottom two for the first time. "I want to be here, I want to make the five. I am not giving up.”

As the eliminated queens in the Untucked room lost their minds over the fact that two queens would be lip syncing for the first time, Silky was getting her confidence up. “The b***h might as well pack before I even get started!”

So it was Silky vs. Nina left on the lip sync stage, and though they were given an absolute classic in TLC's "No Scrubs," the showdown was, uh, well... let's just say that Brooke/Yvie showdown from a few weeks back has set a high bar -- and this did not reach it.

And the tenth queen to sashay away from season 11 was...

After a lip sync that Mama Ru dismissed as "meh," it was time to say goodbye to the sparking star that is Nina West. "You, my dear, are the pride of season 11," Ru told Nina as she tearfully exited the runway.

"Go big, be kind, f***ing go west," Nina told the judges and remaining queens as she left. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the season 11 competitors before the premiere, where Nina opened up about staying true to her "authentic self" and the bonds she formed with her fellow queens.

ET: Did you surprise yourself on this season of Drag Race?

Nina West: Oh my gosh, yeah! You’re doing something that is so insanely personal and so insanely emotional, right? It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life. So you’re like, distilled, that’s the best way I can say it, you’re distilled down to the sum of your parts. Out of drag, you have to put on this like, incredible mask and persona that is intrinsically still yourself, overly personified.

You have to deal with the things you find out about yourself in your journey, and that can be tough. And you’re doing it in the confines of a reality TV show, and you’re doing it in the confines of a competition for 100 thousand dollars, with RuPaul watching and all these special guests watching, so you have a lot to juggle. There’s a lot to try and maintain and feel like you have to navigate and negotiate in your emotions, and so I surprised myself, and I didn’t know how I felt about myself.

That’s why Drag Race is a pop culture phenomenon, because people at home are watching, and they’re like, 'Oh My God.' And they’re empathetic, and they’re going on the journey with us, and they’re feeling things about themselves, it’s incredible. It’s a gift of a television show.... You see the glitz and the glamour that are overly pronounced, but underneath all this, we’re these guys who have these incredible feelings and grow to have these immense bonds with one another and in turn, change our art and our drag forever.

When your season is all said and done, what do you hope the fans walk away say about Nina West?

I hope that people walk away and say, there’s a queen who loves her art form, loves her craft and uses it for the betterment of her community, who is taking every opportunity to lift up all of us and not just herself. I’m from Columbus, Ohio, I’ve done this for 18 years, and I have my own charitable foundation. I’ve raised over 200 thousand dollars for my community, and that has been the benchmark of my career and the proudest part of my career. And to have this platform and hopefully explode that and take it to another level would be a dream. I just want people to connect to me, with my authentic self and who I am and what I represent and the good that I can hopefully do for all of us.

If you had to describe your Drag Race experience in just a few words, how would you sum it up?

The important thing is that, you’re probably sitting at home watching this, you’re like, I could do that. I will tell you, you’re going to say that to yourself a million times and it’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done. It’s the most humbling experience I’ve ever had. But it’s been the most rewarding. And so that’s any good sign of a career experience. I can’t even imagine that I ever even thought this would happen.



This seems like it was a very sisterly group.

It’s a very interesting vibe that you’re picking up on, because it’s actually true... I think there is a respect amongst the girls that, look, we’re all trying to do this, we’re all trying to do it together. I might not like you, but we’re in this together. So that’s the unique thing about this experience. 15 girls are doing it this season, 14 did it last season -- and the 14 who did it last season, their experience is completely different. So they’re bonded. This is our experience and this is our time and we’re just trying to make it the most that we can.

Who's your lifelong friend in the group?

Brooke Lynn. I’ve known him for a long time. When I saw him in the werk room, I was like, this is insane! I text him all the time, and I’m just so grateful that we’re doing this together. Because it’s big and you don’t know how to plan for it. And you don’t know how to make those choices and those decisions, and you’re just going by the seat of your pants. To have someone that you can trust, it’s been great to have him there.

She said you two were like each other’s emotional support animals.

Oh my god, that’s so true. (laughs) Our highs and our lows are all marked and you’re going to see it. And you’re going to feel us. I’m like, crying. We’ve been there for each other.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

