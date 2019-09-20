Ryan Seacrest Officially Returns as 'American Idol' Host

Ryan Seacrest isn't going anywhere.

The 44-year-old TV personality, radio host and producer is officially back as host of American Idol, the show's Twitter account confirmed on Friday.

"Today’s #FridayFeeling? how about LIT because everyone’s fave host, @RyanSeacrest is officially BACK this season!" the tweet reads. Seacrest will continue to emcee the singing competition show's third season on ABC, which includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning to help find the next singing sensation. Bobby Bones is also on board as the in-house mentor.

After American Idol crowned Laine Hardy its season 17 champion in May, ET spoke with the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host about his plans for the following season.

"My plan is to be back next year, of course," he said at the time. "I can't imagine not doing this show."

In August, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke addressed Seacrest's future with the franchise. At the time, Seacrest was in the middle of a long-term deal with ABC.

"I do not believe that he will not be [a part of Idol]. We are in ongoing discussions with Ryan about returning, and I'm hopeful that he will," Burke said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Welcome back, Seacrest! American Idol will return in spring 2020 on ABC.

