Saint West knows his famous father's music.

During Kim Kardashian's boat ride in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star shared an adorable Instagram Story video of her 2-year-old son, Saint, recognizing Kanye West's voice while they played his song "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

"Who's singing this?" the 37-year-old mother of three asks her baby boy. As Kim puts her hand under her son's chin, Saint -- dressed in a neon green shirt and wearing a captain's hat -- sweetly replies, "Daddy." Kim then continued by rapping her husband's lyrics, as her son kept chatting.

During that same boat ride, Kim shared a video of her fabulous neon pink vintage Chanel jumpsuit, as well as a cute clip of her kissing her 5-year-old daughter, North.

Just a day before, Kim shared a too cute video of little Saint dancing on top of a chair at the lunch table. The tiny tot is wearing a camouflage red shirt with red shorts and waves a napkin over his head before tossing it behind him.

Kim adores her three kids, and frequently shares videos and photos of her time together with them on social media. See the family's recent Disneyland trip in the video below.

