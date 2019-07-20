Saint West loves being a big brother!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 3-year-old son can't get enough of his littlest sibling, Psalm. In a new photo posted on Saturday by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she revealed that her eldest boy asked her to take a photo of him pretending to be fast asleep with little Psalm.

"Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother. He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!" Kim wrote next to a photo of her two little boys "sleeping." The makeup mogul is also mother to 6-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old daughter Chicago.

It appears as if Saint has been nothing but obsessed with his mini-me since his birth. A week ago, he also asked his famous mom to snap another pic of him holding his brother.

And then there was this adorable June 17 photo of Saint cradling Psalm's face.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on May 10. Since Chi's birth, Saint has been more than ready to welcome a new best friend to their family. In Kim's Vogueinterview, Saint said that he was most excited to have a little brother.

"And North is too," Kim added. "Because Saint will have someone to play with instead of her."

Saint, however, showed the same love for Chi when she was born, as Kim also documented the sweet moments on her Instagram.

For more on Saint, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Saint Cradling His Baby Brother Psalm

Saint West Makes His Choir Debut at Kanye West's Sunday Service -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian Shares New Smiling Pic of Baby Psalm

Related Gallery