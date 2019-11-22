Sam Hunt is breaking his silence, days after being arrested for a DUI.

The country singer took to Twitter on Friday to apologize for his "poor and selfish decision" and putting anyone at risk.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," the "Make You Miss Me" crooner began his tweet. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

ET confirmed that Hunt, 34, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

According to the country singer's arrest report, obtained by ET, Hunt was allegedly driving on the wrong side of a Nashville, Tennessee, street when police noticed and pulled him over.

Hunt, according to police, showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted. After being advised of Miranda and TN implied consent the defendant consented to a breath test." The police report states that Hunt's blood-alcohol level was .173, which is more than twice the legal limit. According to the arrest report, Hunt was the only individual in the vehicle, and allegedly "admitted to consuming alcohol recently."

Hunt, meanwhile, was looking forward to an exciting week. Multiple sources told ET this week, that prior to his DUI arrest, the singer was expected to release a new song that night. However, in light of his legal trouble, it's now unclear when the song will drop.

For more on Hunt, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Could Sam Hunt's DUI Arrest Delay Expected Release of New Music?

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

Sam Hunt On Why His Second Album Is Taking Longer Than Expected – and Plans to Go Back to School! (Exclusive)

Sam Hunt Explains Why His Second Album is Taking Longer Than Expected (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery