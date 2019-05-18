Sammy Shore, Comedy Store Co-Founder and Comedian, Dead at 92

The Comedy Store co-founder, Sammy Shore, has died. He was 92.

The legendary stand-up comedian passed away of natural causes in his home in Las Vegas, the Comedy Store's official Facebook shared on Saturday. Sammy was surrounded by his wife of 29 years, Suzanne, and his family.

"Words can’t express how much his comedic gift, friendship, and beneficence will be missed. The bright light he shone and the laughter he brought into the lives of everyone he touched will never dim. There is only one 'Brother Sam'" the post read.

Sammy's son, Pauly Shore, took to Twitter to also share some words about his father. "I'm saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could," he tweeted.

"He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free," he wrote. "Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace. Your son and fellow stand up comic, Love, Pauly

Sammy founded the World Famous Comedy Store with his writing partner Rudy De Luca in 1972.

In his almost 70-year career, Sammy opened for Elvis Presley during his Las Vegas residency at the International Hotel in 1974, and would do so for seven years after. He also opened for Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Tom Jones, Ann-Margaret, Connie Stevens, Bobby Darin and Glen Campbell.

Sammy also wrote three books, The Warm-Up, 70 Sucks! and The Man Who Made Elvis Laugh, produced various comedy albums, including Brother Sam, Come Heal With Me, and 70 Sucks, But 80 is Worse, performed in several one-man shows and made guest appearances in many films.

"However, he was most proud of his appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, as you had 'arrived' if asked to appear on Ed’s show," the Facebook post notes.

Sammy leaves behind his wife, his three dogs -- JJ, Tallulah, and Matty -- his four children -- Scott, Sandi (pre-deceased), Peter and Pauly -- as well as two grandchildren -- Lola and Caleb.

The new comes days after The Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway also died at the age of 85. See more in the video below.

