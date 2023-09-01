Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs and newest Galaxy smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like its line of high-efficiency front load washers and dryers that save you loads of time when doing laundry.

For Labor Day 2023, Samsung is offering $1,500 off its Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer bundle right now. Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash lets you wash two separate loads at the same time or independently with two washers in the same unit. Snag this washer and dryer set for nearly 40% off to upgrade laundry days for years to come.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment.

You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their major appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,450 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $700 on each.

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition. $1,999 $1,299 Shop Now

The Samsung Labor Day appliance deals don't stop there though. Upgrade your home this month with more of the best end-of-summer sales on washers and dryers from Samsung below.

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set Samsung Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away. $2,898 $2,508 Shop Now

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ Samsung Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. $1,049 $629 Shop Now

Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer Samsung Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment. The dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. $1,998 $1,498 Shop Now

Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator Samsung Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty. $1,099 $749 Shop Now

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors. $1,200 $899 Shop Now

Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry Samsung Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles. $1,049 $729 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

