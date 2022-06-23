Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and Galaxy S22 phones, Samsung makes extremely smart appliances too — like the best-selling front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.

Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.

Best of all: during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale event that is running through Sunday, June 26, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $1,100 off.

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,100 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $450 on each, too.

The washer and dryer deals don't stop there though — shop other top-rated picks on sale below.

Top-Rated Samsung Washers and Dryers

