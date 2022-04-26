Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and right now, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.

For 2022, Samsung has introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features such as art mode, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. Currently, the newest Samsung Frame TV is on sale for $200 off.

If you aren't familiar with the Samsung Frame TV, it's time to get acquainted - especially if you're looking to update your home decor. The Frame is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a screen that doubles as wall art when it's not in TV mode. By switching to art mode, the frame tv seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung and Amazon just added even bigger savings on 2021 Frame TVs this week. The 85-inch Frame TV is the star of the sale, and the biggest discount be found at both Samsung and Best Buy. Save $1,000 and transform your home with this major 4K TV deal. TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off — you can subscribe to a growing library of work from established and emerging artists to rotate through when you want to give your wall art a fresh look.

Scroll down to shop the best deals on the 2021 model of Samsung's Frame TV and add it to your home this spring.

