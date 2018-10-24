Netflix has a new, powerful thriller lined up for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant dropped the first trailer for their upcoming film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock as Malorie, a mother of two children learning to survive in an eerie, post-apocalyptic world.

The trailer teases fleeting images of the acclaimed actress and her co-stars attempting to survive as society comes apart at the seams, including mass chaos and violence in the streets. Viewers also get a sense of how this terrifying situation began.

“People describe seeing an entity that takes on the form of your worst fears,” Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery explains in the clip.

After people see this "entity," they are driven to take their own lives. One particular jarring scene shows Bullock’s character watching in horror as a woman in a hospital slams her head into a glass window over and over. Anyone who wants to survive must cover their eyes.

Soon, Malorie embarks on a treacherous journey in order to keep her children (played by Julian Edwards and Vivien Lyra Blair) safe. The three make their way through forests and down rivers, all while blindfolded.

The film’s poster has also been released, showing Bullock’s character and her children all blindfolded and huddled together.

Also appearing in the science fiction thriller are Sarah Paulson as Bullock’s sister, as well as John Malkovich, Machine Gun Kelly, Jacki Weaver, Trevante Rhodes and BD Wong.

Courtesy of Netflix

Bird Box will be available to stream on Dec. 21.

Get more breaking film news below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts a New Song by Emily Blunt

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into a Hellbent Cop in First Trailer for 'Destroyer'

Emma Roberts Learns Modern Love is Complicated in 'In a Relationship' Trailer (Exclusive)

Related Gallery