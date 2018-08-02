Sara Bareilles is back in the studio!

Fresh off her recent Emmy nomination for her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter is hard at work on her first album in five years and is embracing change as she enters the next era of her music career.

“It’s a slight departure for me,” Bareilles tells ET of her new music. “I'm actually sort of swimming in territory that will feel very familiar for people, but it's a very rootsy, organic sounding record.” Bareilles says she is also drawing inspiration from current events both in the world and in her personal life.

“These are songs that are about the world,” she shares. “I've got songs about Obama, I've got songs about ... the other stuff. It's definitely a slightly political record.”

But don’t worry, the new stuff will also include love songs from the 38-year-old artist, who is currently dating Rise actor Joe Tippett and admits, “I’m in love!”

“What I try to do with my records is encapsulate the spectrum of what it feels like to be alive,” she says. “It's the good, the bad and the ugly. It's all of it.”

Bareilles reveals that she has already recorded 13 songs for the new record and expects to release more than one song from the project before the end of the year. Until then, the triple threat is celebrating her first Emmy nomination for her performance as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

“It's one of those things I feel like I'm getting invited to someone else's party,” she says of the recognition. “As a musician, I'm just going to be a fly on the wall and just enjoy getting to be there.”

Bareilles is also bringing her Tony-nominated music of Waitress the Musical to Los Angeles with their national tour.

“It’s such a joy because I know that not everybody gets to go to New York and neither did I, so it’s fun to get to share it," she says.

Waitress the Musical runs at the Hollywood Pantages from Aug. 2-26.

