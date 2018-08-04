Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are taking the next step!

The lovebirds are officially living together, after Adams moved into her Los Angeles home on Friday. The Bachelorette alum, 34, documented his days-long move with his dog, Carl, from Nashville, Tennessee, and Hyland, 27, couldn't help but welcome him with a big kiss upon his arrival.

The cute couple were snapped by photographers enjoying a passionate kiss as Adams parked his U-Haul truck outside of her home. Adams, sporting a gray T-shirt and black jeans, embraced his lady love, who wore a white crop top and denim cutoffs. The move comes just after the pair enjoyed a romantic vacation in Mexico.

Splash News

Adams revealed he and Hyland were moving in together on his podcast, Your Favorite Thing, with Brandi Cyrus on July 20. "I’m straight up moving to LA. Should I have not have said it? I’ve got to go!” he revealed, adding that he hasn't yet figured out what he plans to do with his Nashville home. “I don’t know yet. I might Airbnb it. I might just long-term rent it."

"Problem is, it’s furnished. … I don’t know. I haven’t gotten that far. First thought is: ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,'” Adams said.

He did express one worry about the move however: how well his dog would get along with Hyland's. But judging by his Instagram Story on Saturday, all's well in the newly combined Adams-Hyland household.

Though it's been less than a year since the pair took their relationship public, things are full speed ahead. In March, Hyland reveals that Adams already knows what kind of engagement ring she wants. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wells Adams Shares His Biggest Concern About Moving in With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Says Boyfriend Wells Adams 'Knows' What Engagement Ring She Wants (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland Kisses Wells Adams at Pre-SAG Awards Party: Pics!

Related Gallery