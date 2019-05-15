Sarah Jessica Parker is calling out the National Enquirer for preparing a story she claims is fabricated regarding an alleged argument between her and husband Matthew Broderick.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an email from the tabloid requesting comment on an alleged story of an eyewitness account claiming Parker and Broderick got into a "screaming match… just days before their 22nd wedding anniversary."

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense," Parker wrote in a lengthy caption alongside the screenshot. "As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful four days with my husband in London."

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street," Parker continued.

The Sex and the City star then addressed how often she receives emails such as this.

"After much thought, I have decided to share a typical letter of 'inquiry' from these people," Parker explained. "As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to 'report.'"

"Hey, National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing three decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home," she concluded. "There's your 'scoop' From a 'reliable source.' #tabloidharassment"

The strongly worded rebuke was met with a lot of support from her fans and some of her famous friends, including Andy Cohen and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"YOU GO SJ!!!!!!!! AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO A BEAUTIFUL LOVING COUPLE!!" Cohen wrote in the comments.

"This is brilliant," Paltrow wrote. "And happy anniversary."

Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, have been married since 1997 and have three kids, 16-year-old James and 9-year-old Marion and Tabitha.

Here's more on their secret to a long-lasting relationship:

