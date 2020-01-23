Sarah Jessica Parker thinks a lot like her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw! The 54-year-old actress called into The Bradshaw Boys podcast to answer the age-old question: Team Big or Team Aidan?

The two main love interests of the sex columnist in the beloved series were played by Chris Noth and John Corbett, respectively, and had Carrie on her toes as she tried to navigate her feelings for both men.

The love triangle even continued into the second SATC film in 2010, when Carrie kisses Aidan while married to Big.

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker quipped when asked to choose between Big or Aidan. "There is a very quick and simple answer. You have to be Team Big or Team John (Big's real name). I guess, only because you can't tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending. And I love Chris Noth so much, and it felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]."

That doesn't mean that Parker doesn't also have some love for her woodworker beau.

"But I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan. I loved his Aidan," she explained. "The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that."

Parker also opened up about her wine collaboration, Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker, while talking with Bradshaw Boys hosts Jon Sieber, Kevin James Doyle and Cory Cavin, and even brought up a classic quote that happens at the end of season four when Big announces he's moving to Napa.

The actress also recently chatted with ET's Nischelle Turner about the launch of her wine. Watch our exclusive interview below:

